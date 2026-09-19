Is Sunny Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif After Split With Sharvari? Fans Spot Clues in Their Turkey Vacation Photos

Sunny Kaushal-Isabelle Kaif Dating? | Photo Via Instagram

Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal seems to have sparked fresh romance rumours with Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, amid speculation surrounding his alleged split from longtime girlfriend Sharvari.

Sunny Kaushal And Isabelle Kaif Spark Dating Rumours

Rumours about Sunny and Isabelle dating began after fans drew connections between his recent Turkey vacation and photos shared by Isabelle. Eagle-eyed social media users noticed striking similarities in the locations, backdrops and holiday moments featured in their respective posts, prompting speculation that the two may have travelled together.

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However, neither Sunny nor Isabelle has publicly confirmed the dating rumours or addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

It is also possible that the duo travelled together, although there is no confirmation of this either.

Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif Share Turkey Vacation Glimpses

Sunny recently shared several glimpses from his Turkey vacation on social media, giving followers a peek into his time away from work. Earlier, Isabelle had also posted pictures from Turkey. Fans were quick to connect the dots after noticing what appeared to be similar surroundings in some of their posts.

In fact, Sunny, who shared photos from his vacation on September 18, received a comment from Isabelle, who wrote, “Your welcome for the best book rec ever.”

Isabelle Kaif And Sunny Kaushal’s Family Connection

The speculation has attracted further attention because of Sunny and Isabelle's family connection. Isabelle is the younger sister of Katrina, who is married to Sunny's elder brother, Vicky.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari’s Alleged Relationship

The fresh dating buzz comes amid speculation that Sunny and Sharvari have allegedly ended their relationship. The two reportedly began dating around 2020 after meeting on the sets of The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye and were said to have been together for nearly six years before reportedly parting ways in 2025.

Sunny and Sharvari had long been rumoured to be dating, although they largely refrained from publicly confirming their relationship. The two were frequently spotted together at events, parties and family gatherings, further fuelling speculation about their romance over the years.

Both actors largely kept their alleged romance away from the spotlight despite regularly making headlines over their appearances together.

Work Front

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the Netflix film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, where he played the role of Abhimanyu Pandit.

The film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, who reprised their roles as Rani and Rishabh from the 2021 film, Haseen Dillruba.