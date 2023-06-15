Inside Sharvari Wagh's 27th Birthday Celebrations With BF Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Actress Sharvari Wagh celebrated her 27th birthday on June 14, Wednesday
She celebrated her special day with her special people
Among those present at the intimate birthday bash were her boyfriend Sunny Kaushal, and best friends Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar
Sharvari's friends got her some of the quirkiest birthday cakes
She was seen twinning in black with her sister Kasturi Wagh
"Thank you all soooo much for the hugs, kisses & lots of birthday wishes! I’m full with love & gratitude!" she captioned her birthday post
"24 hours of free pass to eat cake & dance with my favourite people," she wrote
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are also Sharvari's BFFs, seemed to be missing from the party
On the work front, she has been a part of films like 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
