Is Rohit Saraf, 29, Dating His 25-Year-Old Co-Star Pratibha Ranta?

Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta Dating | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rohit Saraf, who made his acting debut in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi as Alia Bhatt’s on-screen brother, has since starred in several hits including Hichki, The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, Vikram Vedha, and Ishq Vishk Rebound, is reportedly dating his The Revolutionaries co-star Pratibha Ranta, who starred in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, which became her breakout role and marked her film debut.

Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta Dating?

According to a report by Filmfare, Rohit and Pratibha are currently gearing up to star in The Revolutionaries, an upcoming Indian period drama streaming series directed by Nikkhil Advani.

The source shared, "Pratibha and Rohit are currently enjoying each other's company. They are very good friends and share a strong comfort level. They often spend quality time together. While there is genuine warmth and ease between them, they are taking things as they come and not rushing into putting a label on their equation just yet."

Neither Rohit nor Pratibha has confirmed the reports so far.

About The Revolutionaries

The Revolutionaries is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal. The series focuses on the fight against British rule in 1912, years after the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The show also features Bhuvan Bam, Jason Shah, Pratik Motwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada, among others.

It is slated for release in 2026, though the exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.

The filming was done across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi, Dehradun, and more.