Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Bollywood's most expensive film ever?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to hit theaters on September 9.

Just days before its release, several media reports have stated that the film has been made with a whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the film's expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crore.

Reportedly, 'Brahmastra' is the costliest Bollywood film to date and the expenditure will be visible on each and every frame of the film. Ayan and his team have managed to come up with visuals that will blow away the mind of the audience, the news portal stated.

The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles.

Amid speculations around Shah Rukh's role in the upcoming fantasy-adventure film, the actor's first look from the film was leaked online earlier this week. In the still, the superstar can be seen in the 'Vanar avatar' and he will perhaps wield the 'Vanarastra' in the film.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 9 in five languages.