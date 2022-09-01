Photos: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir was seen in a casual attire. He wore blue t-shirt and jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia was seen wearing a short dress and comfortable blue slippers

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir and Alia are currently promoting their upcoming movie 'Brahmāstra'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia will be seen playing the lead role of 'Isha'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir will be playing the lead role of 'Shiva'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This will be the first movie in which the power couple will be seen together on screen

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The got married at their Mumbai house 'Vastu'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

