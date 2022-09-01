Photos: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir was seen in a casual attire. He wore blue t-shirt and jeans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia was seen wearing a short dress and comfortable blue slippers
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir and Alia are currently promoting their upcoming movie 'Brahmāstra'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia will be seen playing the lead role of 'Isha'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir will be playing the lead role of 'Shiva'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
This will be the first movie in which the power couple will be seen together on screen
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The got married at their Mumbai house 'Vastu'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!