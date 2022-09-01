Photos: Mouni Roy flaunts sindoor as she gets papped at airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022
Actress Mouni Roy was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was seen wearing an all black outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She wore a black body suit and paired it with black leather pants and white shoes
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She carried a Louis Vuitton bag to complete her airport look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was seen flaunting her sindoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mouni will be seen next in the upcoming movie 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She will play the role of 'Junoon'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple tied the knot in Goa
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mouni looked absolutely gorgeous in this look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!