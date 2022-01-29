Watch: Mouni Roy shares a passionate lip-lock with husband Suraj Nambiar at their wedding reception

After their dreamy wedding, newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted a pool brunch and dance night that seconded as a wedding reception to celebrate their happiness with friends and family.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

ALSO READ Mouni Roy shares never seen before pictures from her Bengali wedding ceremony with Suraj Nambiar

For the goa-style pool brunch, the new bride for a shiny green full-length dress, paired with shades and sindoor.

Advertisement

Suraj wore a breezy blue-and-white shirt paired with trousers.

Advertisement

For their shimmery Sangeet night, the bride wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Advertisement

Suraj looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, as seen in their cake cutting and dance videos on social media.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Mouni and Suraj can be seen indulging in a passionate lip-lock before smashing the knife into their three-tier cake.

Several other celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the festivities and danced their hearts out at both the functions held on Friday.

ALSO READ Watch: Mouni Roy shares adorable unseen video of her Malayali wedding ceremony with Suraj Nambiar

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:10 AM IST