Is Radhikka Madan Dating Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat? Actress REACTS

Radhikka Madan shot to fame for her role as Ishaani in the popular television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Pataakha. Currently, she is rumoured to be dating Vihaan Samat, who recently starred in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday in the lead.

While Vihaan has not yet reacted to the dating rumours, Radhikka told ETimes, "I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private."

Radhikka recently also attended the success party of CTRL, which starred Vihaan and Ananya. It premiered on Netflix in October 2024.

Vihaan was also a part of Radhikka's intimate birthday celebrations. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Had the best time celebrating my birthday with people who match my crazy! Ye log purush hi nahi...maha-purush hai maha-purush! And thank you every one for your lovely wishes."

Reportedly, they started dating months ago. In a viral post on Reddit, a picture of Radhikka and Vihaan getting cosy in flight was doing the rounds on social media. The duo were travelling from Delhi to Bali.

On the work front, Radhikka was last seen in Sarfira alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was a remake of Sudha Kongara's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which won a national award.

Read Also Vihaan Samat Opens Up About Recreating Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Video In Call Me Bae

Vihaan gained fame for playing the lead in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, which premiered on Netflix. Later, he starred in Mismatched alongside Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.