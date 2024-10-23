 Is Radhikka Madan Dating Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat? Actress REACTS
Radhikka Madan shot to fame for her role as Ishaani in the television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Pataakha. Currently, Radhikka, 29, is rumoured to be dating Vihaan Samat, 28, who recently starred in Call Me Bae. Radhikka recently reacted to the dating rumours and said, "I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private."

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Radhikka Madan shot to fame for her role as Ishaani in the popular television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Pataakha. Currently, she is rumoured to be dating Vihaan Samat, who recently starred in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday in the lead.

While Vihaan has not yet reacted to the dating rumours, Radhikka told ETimes, "I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private."

article-image

Radhikka recently also attended the success party of CTRL, which starred Vihaan and Ananya. It premiered on Netflix in October 2024.

article-image

Vihaan was also a part of Radhikka's intimate birthday celebrations. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Had the best time celebrating my birthday with people who match my crazy! Ye log purush hi nahi...maha-purush hai maha-purush! And thank you every one for your lovely wishes."

article-image

Reportedly, they started dating months ago. In a viral post on Reddit, a picture of Radhikka and Vihaan getting cosy in flight was doing the rounds on social media. The duo were travelling from Delhi to Bali.

Radhika Madan and Vihaan Samat spotted getting cozy on a flight from Delhi to Bali! Had no idea they were a couple.
byu/akmillions inBollyBlindsNGossip

On the work front, Radhikka was last seen in Sarfira alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was a remake of Sudha Kongara's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which won a national award.

article-image

Vihaan gained fame for playing the lead in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, which premiered on Netflix. Later, he starred in Mismatched alongside Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

