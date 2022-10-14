Mismatched fame Vihaan Samat: 'I am looking forward to working on more dramatic pieces'

Vihaan Samat | Instagram

Gen Z star Vihaan Samat, who shot to fame with his portrayal of an NRI named Harsh in Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched', is all set to charm his fans once again in the second season of the show.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Vihaan opens up on his character arc in 'Mismatched' season 2, his career graph, future projects, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What new does your character bring in 'Mismatched' season 2?

In 'Mismatched' season 2, my character Harsh has a beautiful new arc. I think the writers gave the entire cast a lot more to do and developed the potential they saw in all of us from Season 1. This season, you can see him in a more sensitive light.

Has Mismatched opened doors of opportunities for you?

Of course. It’s given me a body of work that I can show to people. And people recognise me because of it.

Do you think OTT gives you more scope as an actor, as compared to television or Bollywood?

I think OTT has allowed stories to be told that would earlier not be told in TV or cinemas. So I definitely think it’s helped me since the scripts that I’ve worked on are more suitable for OTT. About scope, I think films and OTT both have great scripts, and the lines are blurred nowadays with many big-budget films also having an OTT release. One thing I think OTT is great at is developing well-fleshed-out characters in ensemble stories.

Are you ready to step out of your guy-next-door image now?

I think an actor’s first few projects are similar to the world they know and what is most relatable to them. When I started working, I didn’t go out looking for a certain kind of show, I just happened to fit these projects best. I think 'Eternally Confused and Eager For Love' isn’t your typical guy-next-door story because he struggles so much with anxiety and dread, and talks to an inanimate object. So it was a nice twist, in a way. But to your point, I’m open to exploring all sorts of characters and genres. There’s so much to do that I’m really looking forward to. I’m looking forward to working on more dramatic pieces.

What kind of roles do you want to take up going ahead?

I would love to do anything that challenges me and any stories that have been created with a soul. As for bucket list items, I would love to do a sci-fi movie, a period drama, a biopic, a murder mystery, and an action movie.

Do you plan to venture into Bollywood?

Of course. Right project, right time.

What are your future projects?

I’m shooting for another web series and it’s quite different from what I’ve been seen in before, and I’m excited for everyone to see it when it's out! I wish I could tell you more but I’m not allowed to.