Is Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Starrer Ek Din Similar To Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara? Here's What Aamir Khan Has To Say

Ek Din Similar To Saiyaara? | Instagram

Aamir Khan's production venture Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film's trailer was released on Thursday, and it received a mixed response from the audience. Well, in one of the scenes, Sai's character tells Junaid's character that this is the most beautiful day of her life, and he replies that she will forget this day tomorrow. This made people wonder whether the film also deals with Alzheimer's disease, just like Saiyaara.

While talking to Variety India, when Aamir was asked about it, the actor laughed and said, "No! No! Our film is completely different!”

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a remake of Thai film, One Day, which was release in 2016. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of South star Sai Pallavi.

Ek Din Trailer Reaction

Well, the trailer of Ek Din has received mixed reviews from netizens. A netizen tweeted, "I thought this was a one day remake but it’s somehow worse (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The Trailer looks good !! Such a Brilliant Actress 😊👑 Her expressions, her dance, the way she speaks, sings happy birthday 👌 Cant wait to watch the movie @Sai_Pallavi92 !! Best wishes to the actors, all the technicians, entire team of #ekdin (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Amir Khan Production decided to make a movie that is a copy of a Thai movie One Day. The highlight is that they don't even bother to change the settings. Name, snowy mountains, giant bell, actor looks, all seems lifted from the original (sic)."

i thought this was a one day remake but it’s somehow worse 🚶‍♀️ https://t.co/MQvxzhpGH9 — sophie baek’s lawyer (@miathermopollis) March 11, 2026

The Trailer looks good !! Such a Brilliant Actress 😊👑 Her expressions, her dance, the way she speaks, sings happy birthday 👌 Cant wait to watch the movie @Sai_Pallavi92 !!

Best wishes to the actors, all the technicians, entire team of #ekdin #saipallavi #junaidkhan #bollywood https://t.co/hBTvIFDCA4 — Praveen (@PraveenIJ13) March 11, 2026

Amir Khan Production decided to make a movie that is a copy of a Thai movie One Day.



The highlight is that they don't even bother to change the settings.



Name, snowy mountains, giant bell, actor looks, all seems lifted from the original.#EkDinhttps://t.co/o1IDYI33eu https://t.co/BNDWrWxo3q — Ronit (@luvableronit) March 11, 2026

Woww great emotional and lovely music @SaiPallavi92s Hindi dialect is superb https://t.co/rIzEahatWZ — Bala (@ramana_nanduri) March 11, 2026

Ek Din Release Date

Ek Din is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The film won't get a solo release, as it is all set to clash at the box office with Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji, which is a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.