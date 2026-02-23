Ek Din Title Track: Aamir Khan Asks Arijit Singh 'Hum Logo Ka Kya Hoga?' As Singer Takes Retirement From Playback Singing - Watch Video

Ek Din Title Track Out | YouTube

After Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, Aamir Khan visited him, and everyone started speculating that maybe the actor met the singer to convince him not to take the retirement. However, later it was revealed that Aamir met Arijit for the songs of his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din, for which the singer had committed before announcing retirement. Now, the makers of have dropped the title track of Ek Din.

Well, the video of the track doesn't feature Junaid and Sai, but it showcases the footages of Aamir's visit to Jiaganj to meet Arijit. In the video, the actor is seen interacting with the singer, and he says, "Not are not taking on any projects. For sometime you want to take a break or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar. Hum logo ka kya hoga bhai?" Watch the song below...

Ek Din title track is composed by Ram Sampth, wirtten by Irshad Kamil, and Arijit has sung it.

Netizens React To Ek Din Title Track

Well, netizens are very happy to hear Arijit's voice in the Ek Din song, and they are also praising his gestures towards Aamir.

A netizen commented, "Arijit has proved how simplicity still works... Every artist should learn from this❤️❤️❤️ fake tone, hurting others doesn't work. Respect everyone in your group (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Arijit Singh + Ram Sampath + Irshad Kamil = Ek Din Masterpiece (sic)."

One more Instagram user commented, "Ajit Singh only one singer polite downward very innocent I love Arijit Singh (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ek Din Release Date

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The teaser of the movie was released a few days ago, and it had received a good response. The movie will mark Sai's Bollywood debut.