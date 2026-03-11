Ek Din Trailer: Junaid Khan's Wish To Win Sai Pallavi's Love Comes True, But There's A Twist—WATCH

Ek Din Trailer | Photo Via YouTube

The trailer of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din was unveiled on Wednesday, March 11. The film also marks Sai's Hindi film debut, as she is primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Produced by Aamir, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Thai film One Day.

The 2-minute-12-second trailer, set against the picturesque backdrop of snow-clad mountains, opens with Junaid's character Rohan standing in front of a Bell of Fortune. He explains to his friend that hopeless lovers from all over the world ring the bell to try their luck in love, hoping to find their soulmate. His friend jokes that no matter how many times he rings the bell, his fate will never change.

Moments later, he sees Sai's character Meera and hopes that someday she becomes his, even if just for 'ek din'. Just then, a strong gust of wind blows Junaid's beanie and Sai's scarf as the bell rings.

Check it out:

Soon after, another scene shows Sai holding a cupcake for Junaid while singing a birthday song. As he is about to blow out the candle, she stops him and asks him to make a wish. Looking at her, Junaid says that his wish has already been fulfilled.

Later, Junaid and Sai are seen roaming around together and spending time with each other, suggesting that Junaid's character's wish has finally come true and their love story is progressing beautifully. However, the mood suddenly shifts when Sai's character, in what appears to be a house, is seen completely heartbroken. She slaps Junaid and tells him that she trusted him, before asking him to get out.

Sai then asks Junaid, “All this just for ek din?” to which he replies that sometimes even a single day is enough. Another scene shows Sai kissing Junaid's forehead. The trailer ends with Sai saying that it is the most beautiful day of her life, and Junaid responds that tomorrow she won't remember the day.

Ek Din is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

