'Is Gujarat In Bangladesh Or Pakistan?': Paresh Rawal Supports 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony Moving Out Of Delhi - VIDEO

Paresh Rawal | File photo

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal defended the decision to hold the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat instead of Delhi, arguing that major national events should not be limited to the national capital. Rawal dismissed questions over Gujarat being chosen as the venue and said the state is as much a part of India as any other.

During an interaction with ANI, the actor said, "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too... I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the controversy surrounding the hosting of the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat, actor Paresh Rawal says, "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat?… pic.twitter.com/mqvuXzeZ6v — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 22 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Kevadia. The move marks a departure from the long-standing practice of holding the prestigious ceremony in the national capital.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the awards will now be taken beyond Delhi and hosted in different parts of the country. The initiative is intended to give different regions an opportunity to host one of India's most important film events.

Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards honour achievements across Indian cinema, covering feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. Over the years, the awards have also highlighted the country's linguistic and cultural diversity by recognising films made in several Indian languages.

This year's winners include some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan have jointly won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress in a Leading Role for Article 370.

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Article 370 will also receive the Best Feature Film honour. Meanwhile, Bhangaar has been selected as the Best Non-Feature Film, while Ram-Nami has won the Best Documentary award.

Randeep Hooda is set to receive the Best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Several popular films have also earned recognition across different categories. The list includes Kalki 2898 AD, Amaran, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2.

The awards are also recognising cinema from a wide range of linguistic and regional backgrounds, including Marathi, Santhali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu and Garhwali. A Santhali film will receive recognition in the Non-Feature Film section for the first time.