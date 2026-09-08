'Why Are You Are Breaking the Tradition?': Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia Questions Decision To Shift 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony From Delhi To Gujarat

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia Questions National Film Awards Ceremony Being Shifted To Gujarat | Instagram / YouTube

On Monday, it was officially announced that the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony won't take place in New Delhi, and it will happen in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat, on September 22, 2026. Mostly every year, the ceremony took place in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, but this year it will be an exception. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia took to X to question the decision of shifting the ceremony to Gujarat.

He tweeted, "I have no particular love lost for Delhi hosting the National Film Awards, but I question the shift to Gujarat. Why Gujarat? (sic)."

I have no particular love lost for Delhi hosting the National Film Awards, but I question the shift to Gujarat. Why Gujarat? Why are you are breaking the tradition of presenting the award in another city/ state- then why not give that honor to a state that has contributed to… — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 8, 2026

He further gave the suggestions about the states where the ceremony could be held. The filmmaker tweeted, "Why are you are breaking the tradition of presenting the award in another city/ state- then why not give that honor to a state that has contributed to cinema? Like Maharashtra or Kerela or Tamil Nadu . Even a city like Hyderabad .. why go to Gujarat? #NationalFilmAwards (sic)."

Netizens React To Rahul Dholakia's Tweet

Netizens have given a mixed reaction to the filmmaker's tweet. A netizen tweeted, "Just go and search the location of Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. This is very beautiful location, don't bring your politics here. First visit that locality (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Exactly. The entire film buzz is in Mumbai plus south India. The revenue flows from here. What on earth has Gujarat contributed for them to get a chance before these cities/locations? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "They want everything to take place in Gujarat....they even want to hist the Olympics the only games Gujjus play are scamming and running away (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

72nd National Film Awards Winners

Well, this year, actors and filmmakers like Kartik Aaryan (Best Actor), Yami Gautam (Best Actress), Mammootty (Best Actor), Aditya Dhar (Best Film), Rajkumar Periasamy (Best Director), Randeep Hooda (Best Debut Film of a Director), and others are expected to attend the event, as they are the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards.