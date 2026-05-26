Is Deepika Padukone 'Hurt' By Imtiaz Ali's 'Good Girl' Facade Comment? Director Has THIS Message For Actress

Imtiaz Ali tells Deepika Padukone ‘don’t misunderstand me’ | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently faced criticism after revealing that Deepika Padukone was initially offered the role of Meera in Cocktail, which Diana Penty eventually played. Explaining why Deepika was offered Meera's role, Imtiaz, who wrote the film, said she was projecting a 'good girl' image at the time, which he knew was a facade, adding that he was aware of how 'crazy and wild' she could be from partying with her. Following the backlash, the filmmaker penned a note to Deepika, clarifying his remark and saying he had been told she might misunderstand or feel hurt by it.

Imtiaz Ali Clarifies Deepika Padukone's 'Good Girl' Facade Comment

Taking to his Instagram story, Imtiaz wrote, "My dearest and loveliest Deepika Padukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour. I think you will never misunderstand my attempts at fun because more than anyone else you know how much I love you, admire you, understand you and appreciate you. But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you, please don’t."

Check it out:

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'Never Thought I Would Write Such...'

"To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai. I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it's been a while and I didn't want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always," wrote the filmmaker.

What Imtiaz Ali Said?

In a recent interview with News18, Imtiaz said, "I had written the story called Cocktail, and they were trying to cast it. They gave Deepika the script for Meera's part, the role that was eventually played by Diana Penty," he said.

He further added that Deepika called him, and he asked her to audition for Veronica, a character who was completely different from Deepika’s public image at that point. However, since he had spent time with her and attended parties with her, he knew how crazy and wild she could be, despite her otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at the time.

Imtiaz Ali exposed Deepika Padukone's fake good girl image that she was trying to project earlier. The way he said "now people have seen through the facade", he really hates her 😭😭 What is Deepika doing that all that the people she works with end up hating her? pic.twitter.com/BY0YFHyZFI — a (@iahaanx) May 23, 2026

"Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be something very new for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground existed, so that was exciting," he added.

Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imtiaz is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, which is set to release in theatres on June 12.