Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to start 'looking into' acting offers after graduation

London: Actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, on Monday said he plans to enter the Indian film industry as an actor once he completes graduation from a film school here. Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the book "Actors on Acting", edited by Toby Cole and Helen Krich Chinoy.

The book was signed by his father, who according to Babil Khan, bought it in New York to prepare for his role in filmmaker Mira Nair's 2006 drama "The Namesake". The cinema student, who is in his 20s, captioned the picture, "Up for lending."

When a user asking him in the comments section of the post when he would take up acting, Babil Khan replied, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question." "Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers," he added.