'I have no idea how to welcome 2021': Sutapa Sikdar in note to late husband Irrfan Khan

In a heartbreaking note, producer and Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday said it was difficult to call the year gone by the "worst" as the actor was still by her side on last New Year's eve.

Khan, 54, lost his two year-long battle with a rare form of cancer on April 29.

Sikdar, who is Khan's fellow graduate at the National School of Drama, said she is struggling to welcome the new year without his presence.

"It's so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.

"Last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!" she wrote on Facebook alongside a few pictures with the late star.

The couple has two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.

Khan, one of India's most versatile and loved actors, left an indelible mark on both Indian and international cinema with his performances in films like "Maqbool", "The Lunchbox", "Paan Singh Tomar" and "The Namesake".

His film "The Song of Scorpions", which had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017, is slated to be released in Indian theatres in early 2021.