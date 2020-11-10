Babil pens down a heart-breaking poem, shares old pic of parents Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil, who often shares heartwarming images of his late father on Instagram, has shared a throwback picture of his parents and penned down an emotional poem.

Babil took to the photo-sharing app on Monday and shared an unseen picture of Irrfan with wife Sutapa Sikdar.

His caption read: "It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths.

And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less.

Perhaps, it was over because you knew.

Or perhaps, because I grew.

But the sky isn’t so blue,

When the sun is setting over you."