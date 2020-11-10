Babil pens down a heart-breaking poem, shares old pic of parents Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil, who often shares heartwarming images of his late father on Instagram, has shared a throwback picture of his parents and penned down an emotional poem.
Babil took to the photo-sharing app on Monday and shared an unseen picture of Irrfan with wife Sutapa Sikdar.
His caption read: "It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths.
And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less.
Perhaps, it was over because you knew.
Or perhaps, because I grew.
But the sky isn’t so blue,
When the sun is setting over you."
Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.
The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 hit, "Hindi Medium".
Irrfan's final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood's last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.
Meanwhile, Babil recently hinted at his acting debut through an Instagram post. The 23-year-old had shared a throwback picture of his father from the day Irrfan saw him performing on stage.
"Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," he wrote in teh caption.
When a user commented, "Waiting for you to appear on screen," Babil had replied saying, "Soon."