Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

The moment of joy is finally here for the families of both the bride and the groom as Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, are now man and wife. In the presence of their loved ones, the couple have sealed their togetherness forever, earlier on Wednesday evening.

From the looks of it, Nupur continued to be in his jogging costumes as he signed the vows, while Ira looks decked up for the most special day of life.

Ira and Nupur tied the knot following a court marriage, surrounded by family and close friends in Bandra. Aamir was joined by both his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Media sources reveal that Nupur enthusiastically covered an eight-kilometer jog from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach the wedding venue. The thrilled groom not only jogged but also added to the revelry by playing the dhol and dancing alongside his friends.

Following the ceremony at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the couple and their families will head to Rajasthan for a destination wedding.

At the wedding, the joyous event was also graced by the presence of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, who were welcomed by Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

In November 2023, Ira and Nupur, who had been in a relationship for several years, officially became engaged. The engagement ceremony was graced by various celebrities, including Aamir, Imran Khan (Ira's cousin), Zayn Marie Khan (also Ira's cousin), and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, a close friend of the Khans.