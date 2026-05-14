IPL 2026: Shehnaaz Gill Cheering For RCB Sparks Rumours Of Her Dating Devdutt Padikkal; Actress' Fans Defend Her - Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill Dating Devdutt Padikkal? | Instagram

Actresses dating cricketers and getting married to them is nothing new. We already have many actress-cricketer jodis, and now, netizens feel that joining that list would be actress Shehnaaz Gill and cricketer Devdutt Padikkal. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz attended the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 match in Raipur.

Her pictures and videos from the match went viral, and netizens started speculating that maybe she is cheering for the team as the actress is dating Devdutt. Shehnaaz also posted a video on her Instagram, in which she was excitedly seen cheering for RCB. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Shehnaaz Gill & Devdutt Padikkal Dating Rumours

Reacting to the rumours, a netizen tweeted, "Hope the Reddit rumours aren't true man. God save my boy (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Do ppl think they are dating? Are they dating? (sic)."

A netizen defended Shehnaaz and wrote, "Can we normalize any famous personality going to stadium & watching the match just because they support that team, her favorite cricketer is Virat Kohli.. In India randomly going to stadium, liking someone's pic on Insta, follow unfollow is bigger talking point than anything else (sic)."

Well, neither Shehnaaz nor Devdutt has shared any clarification about this dating rumours. Meanwhile, the two also don't follow each other on Instagram. So, maybe their relationship is just a social media speculation.

Shehnaaz Gill Meets Ravi Shastri

Shehnaaz also met former cricketer Ravi Shastri in Raipur, and she took to Instagram to share a picture with him. The actress wrote, "Really love meeting Ravi Shashtri sir... Such a fun and kind soul."

Shehnaaz Gill upcoming movies

Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which was released in 2025. The movie, which was also produced by her, received a decent response at the box office.

Meanwhile, currently she has Singh vs Kaur 2 (Punjabi) and Sab First Class (Hindi) lined up.