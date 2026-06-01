IPL 2026: Karan Johar, Rishab Shetty & More Celebrities Congratulate RCB And Virat Kohli

On Sunday, the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL 2026) finals took place between the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the latter won the match. For the second time in a row, RCB has won the IPL, and many celebrities like Karan Johar, Rishab Shetty, and more took to social media to congratulate RCB and Virat Kohli.

Karan Johar posted on his Instagram story, "Congratulations to team @royalchallengers.bengaluru for their second consecutive victory.... To the Birla family ...for their spectacular win!!!! (sic)."

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty tweeted, "Heartfelt congratulations to Namma RCB @RCBTweets, IPL 2026 Champions! Seeing @imVkohli seal the victory and celebrate with pure emotion was the perfect ending (sic)."

Heartfelt congratulations to Namma RCB @RCBTweets, IPL 2026 Champions!

Seeing @imVkohli seal the victory and celebrate with pure emotion was the perfect ending.#EeSalanuCupNamdu pic.twitter.com/ZKZeYJFXTl — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 31, 2026

Randeep Hooda posted on X (Twitter), "What a moment for #RCB! 🏆 Congratulations to the entire team and fans who kept the faith all these years. And a special salute to @imVkohli, whose journey makes this victory even sweeter. 👏❤️ #iplchampion (sic)."

What a moment for #RCB! 🏆



Congratulations to the entire team, and fans who kept the faith all these years. And a special salute to @imVkohli , whose journey makes this victory even sweeter. 👏❤️#iplchampion pic.twitter.com/a2sTEjneaH — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 31, 2026

South star Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "Back-to-back champions! 🏆🏆 What a season from @RCBTweets ❤️🔥 And what an innings from the King, @imVkohli 👑 stepping up when it mattered the most. Congratulations to the entire team and the passionate RCB fans 👏 #RCBvsGT #RCB #ViratKohli (sic)."

Back-to-back champions! 🏆🏆



What a season from @RCBTweets ❤️🔥

And what an innings from the King, @imVkohli 👑 stepping up when it mattered the most.



Congratulations to the entire team and the passionate RCB fans 👏#RCBvsGT #RCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/eCcaY3HwOu — Dulquer Salmaan (@_dulQuer) May 31, 2026

Anushka Sharma shared a picture on Instagram, in which Virat is seen wearing a jersey with the caption written, "One felt nice, we did it twice."

Last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the first time in 18 years, won the IPL. It was a very emotional moment for the team and the fans. Now, the team winning the trophy for the second time in a row has surely made all the RCB fans happier.

Videos of fans celebrating RCB's victory on the roads have gone viral on social media, and the cops had to intervene to control the fans' excitement.