'Celebrates Like Virat': Anushka Sharma's Wholesome Reaction After Kohli Hits IPL 2026 Winning Six Goes Viral | VIDEO

RCB went back to back and clinched their second IPL title with a clinical performance in the final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who has played 19 years for RCB, hit the winning runs with a towering six at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Anushka Sharma, watching from the stands, erupted in celebration as RCB were crowned as champions.

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Anushka's wholesome reaction to RCB title win

Virat Kohli finished the IPL 2026 season with a maximum to crown RCB champions again. The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad erupted in joy. Anushka Sharma, who was also in the stands, roared in delight, punching her arms with delight.

The celebration full of passion and joy, were eerily similar to how Virat Kohli celebrated Shubman Gill's wicket earlier in the IPL 2026 Final.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their title to clinch the IPL 2026 title with a comfortable victory against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Chasing 156, Virat Kohli led the chase in typical fashion, scoring the fastest half-century of his career. RCB are now the third team after CSK and MI to retain their IPL title.