Virat Kohli's Animated Exchange With Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Catch Controversy During GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final | Video

IPL/X

A dramatic moment involving Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 final between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The incident occurred in the 16th over of RCB's chase when Kohli miscued a lofted shot off Arshad Khan, sending the ball towards mid-on.

Gill sprinted forward and produced a full-length dive, appearing to grab the catch cleanly with both hands. The Gujarat Titans players erupted in celebration and appealed confidently, believing they had dismissed RCB's most experienced batter at a crucial stage of the title clash.

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However, Kohli remained at the crease, prompting the on-field umpires to refer the decision to the third umpire. Replays from multiple angles showed that when Gill's hands touched the ground, the ball popped out slightly and appeared to make contact with the turf, leading the third umpire to rule the catch incomplete and declare Kohli not out.

The verdict sparked mixed reactions on the field. While the Titans players were left frustrated after coming agonizingly close to a breakthrough, Kohli punched the air in delight after seeing the decision on the giant screen. Moments later, cameras captured an animated conversation between Kohli and Gill, a clip that quickly went viral across social media.

Kohli's reaction underlined his determination to stay at the crease and finish the job for Bengaluru, while the catch controversy added another dramatic twist to an already gripping IPL 2026 final.