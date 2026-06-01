'Sher Ko Khoon Mooh Lag Gaya Hai': Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan React As RCB Win IPL 2026 Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it back to back IPL titles with a clinical all-round performance in the final against Gujarat Titans. RCB became just the third team to defend the IPL title on Sunday. The cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and Kevin Pietersen, all congratulated the champions on social media.

"Congratulations to @RCBTweets on winning consecutive @IPL titles. One of the challenges in sport is that success changes the questions you have to answer. After winning once, the task is no longer proving you can do it, but proving you can sustain it. RCB met that challenge impressively this season. A well-deserved achievement!" Sachin wrote on X.

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Former RCB captains Faf du Plessis and Kevin Pietersen also jumped in on congratulating their former team on social media.

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Chasing 156 for victory, RCB were powered by a masterful unbeaten 75 off 42 balls from Virat Kohli, who struck nine fours and three sixes. Gujarat briefly threatened a comeback when Rashid Khan dismissed Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya in the same over, but Kohli remained composed and guided his side to 161/5 in 18 overs. Patidar joined MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as only the third captain to win consecutive IPL titles.

Earlier, RCB's bowlers laid the foundation for victory by restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8 on a sluggish surface. Rasikh Salam starred with 3/27, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets apiece. Gujarat's star trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler failed to make an impact, with Washington Sundar providing the only resistance through an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls. The modest target proved insufficient as RCB sealed another memorable triumph.