Invite Of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Reception In Chandigarh On Sept 30 Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in September 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly hold a reception for their friends and colleagues in Chandigarh on September 30.

The reception will be held at Taj, Chandigarh. An official invite of their reception lunch has surfaced on social media. It looks beautiful with off-white and golden work with blue text.

The text on the wedding invite read, "With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri PN Chadha Ji, Amt Vimla Chadha, Smt Usha and Shri HS Sachdeva, Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son."

Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23 and 24.

According to several media reports, their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies will start from September 23.

The couple will also host a reception in Gurugram after tying the knot. Several celebrities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and politicians from Delhi are expected to attend the event.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Before getting engaged, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they were often spotted together on several occasions.