International Yoga Day: Seeking solace in yoga

Yoga, for me, is universal goodness. It is that which helps me manage stress, calms my anxious moments and keeps me relaxed. While doing yoga not only do, I feel elevated in mind but also body and soul. A kind of calmness enters me and I feel the stress leaving me by the second, my mind gets devoid of clutter and my thought processes also take a direction. I can’t imagine a morning without pranayama. Everyone who is busy during the day needs to engage in some amount of yoga to feel the energy. While I do it for just 20 minutes given my hectic schedule, the process gets me going for the day ahead. Not only does yoga calm my nerves but it also keeps the muscles in motion. While I am biased towards pranayama and breathing exercises, I wish I could make more time to do the asanas. During work, even during a short break, I do attempt to do simple asanas and pranayams to relax my body and mind. There is nothing like yoga to keep the momentum going. For those who have not tried yoga at all, you must, it will make a world of difference. My favourite yoga asanas are all types of inversions.

Adah Sharma, actor