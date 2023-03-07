International Women's Day: 'Be authentic, trust your intuition, and go with your gut feeling,' says Nargis Fakhri

Pic: Instagram/Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri loves travelling. A widely travelled individual, the American-born actress lived in India for about eight years, made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar in 2011, and went on to work with several big production houses. Nargis feels Indian women are more feminine and that’s a good trait.

“In America, women are more outspoken, aggressive, and say whatever they want or act however they want. But in India, women are more feminine so that was different. Maybe, people wondered what kind of a person I am. Because I came from America and we are very loud and outspoken,” she says. “After living in India for so many years, I became feminine. This is an important trait in a woman. If we find a balance keeping our femininity that would work wonders. We can learn from both places, which are extreme cultures and otherwise. No matter what country a woman is from, we all have something to learn from each other. We could find the middle ground with a proper balance that will make women stronger.”

For Nargis, being strong-headed runs in her DNA with influences of the environment she grew up in. “It's a bit of DNA, environment, nature, and nurture. I come from a line of strong women. My mom is Eastern European. Usually, women from that region are tough and strong. I guess my mom was very adamant that I get a good education, travel, and see the world. She made sure I was an independent, strong woman, taking care of myself in a self-sufficient manner,” she shares.

Sharing her take on Women’s Day, she adds, “I'm really bad with knowing a particular day as I don't mark my calendar. As a woman, I do like to hold a strong ability to be able to go ahead in life facing all the ups and downs.”

A message she would like to give on Women’s Day? “There are many messages to give but I would say be authentic, trust your intuition, and go with gut feeling. Also, have your boundaries set, don't be afraid,” she opines.

Ask her about boundaries she has maintained and never crossed, pat comes the reply, “Sometimes people have to learn through their mistakes, some know what they want and don't want. Having soft words and respecting yourself are important. You also need to respect your mental and physical health. You need not be carried away by the illusion of this world. I want people to know that when your desires are fulfilled it doesn’t change your life. Don’t let the feeling of having achieved something get to your head. I am a simpleton and love simple things. My greatest joy is meditation. I love sitting and enjoying my own company,” she avers.

At times, the world of glitz and glam can sway even the best of minds. However, Nargis has a word of caution for girls being carried away by the glitz and glam of Bollywood on Women’s Day. “With the advent of social media, everyone wants to be seen all the time. It’s hard to be away from the glitzy world. People have to realise and wake up as all this is not real and they will have to face the ups and downs in their lives. My advice is that it’s important for people to experience and arrive at their own conclusions. All are not like me, they may want to be loved and acknowledged; it’s not wrong as long as it's not affecting mental health,” she explains.

On a parting note, Nargis advises not to look for affirmations, but rather find inner happiness. “I have had a simple and stable life. I feel content and satisfied with whatever I have experienced. It may seem boring for others but you enjoy happy times with ups and downs as well. If you are trying to attain perfection you will remain unhappy. If you are living for the approval of other human beings you will always feel unsatisfied. They may love a person and the other minute hate him/her. We can hang on without their approval. Read books to encourage yourself to lead a happy life. I meditate, cook, and read books. I enjoy every simple thing in life,” she signs off.