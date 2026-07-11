Inside Viral VIDEO: Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma's Chemistry Shines As They Dance To Agar Tum Saath Ho At Cocktail Party Ahead Of Wedding

Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma's Cocktail Dance Video Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot today in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2022, have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Ahead of their wedding, they hosted a cocktail party on Friday evening, attended by close friends and family. Several inside videos from the celebration have since gone viral on social media.

Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma's Cocktail Dance Video Goes Viral

One such clip has especially caught fans' attention. The video shows Akansha and Sharan sharing an energetic dance to the 2015 hit Agar Tum Saath Ho from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha. The couple appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the moment, singing along to the song while displaying their effortless chemistry, leaving fans swooning over the heartwarming pre-wedding celebration.

Check it out:

In the now-viral clip, Akansha and Sharan appear completely immersed in the moment as they sing along to the song while matching each other's energy on the dance floor. Their cheerful expressions, playful moves, and cosy camaraderie quickly caught the attention of fans online, who praised the pair's natural chemistry.

Another video showed Alia Bhatt dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was joined on the dance floor by Akansha Ranjan’s sister Anushka Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and other guests, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded and joyous festivities.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding function pic.twitter.com/qKtMAgHmgE — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) July 11, 2026

Akansha Ranjan, Sharan Sharma To Opt For Registered Marriage

Akansha and Sharan have chosen to skip traditional pheras and elaborate religious rituals in favour of a registered marriage. The legal formalities are expected to take place at the Ranjan family's residence in Mumbai.