'Insane, Greatest Performance Loading': Yash Looks Fierce As Ravana In New Ramayana Poster, Leaves Netizens Impressed

Yash Looks Fierce As Ravana In New Ramayana Poster | Instagram

Kannada actor Yash is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, in which he will portray the character of Ravana. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on November 5, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring the actor on Sunday, November 1. The striking visual has quickly caught the attention of fans, with many praising Yash’s fierce appearance.

Yash New Poster From Ramayana Unveiled

In the new poster, Yash is seen seated on the golden throne of Lanka, dressed in royal attire. He sports an intricate gold crown, studded with elaborate detailing, heavy multi-layered necklaces and traditional royal armour.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Teeno lokon mein ek hi raj hoga. Ravana Raj! Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana releases worldwide in theatres across all premium formats in just 4 days!"

Check out Yash's new Ramayana poster:

Netizens React

Soon after the poster was unveiled, netizens flooded the comments section with reactions. While several users were impressed by the visuals and Yash’s appearance, some also shared suggestions about the poster's design. One user wrote, "But can't deny that the visuals look so stunning. I mean, look at the details." Another commented, "Namit Malhotra, you have done a wonderful job at visuals, but your poster game is mid."

Others praised the look, calling it "Definitely Epic", "Insane" and "Finally an aura farming poster." One fan also commented, "Greatest Performance loading."

Ramayana Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.