'Badi Jahilon Jaisi Baat Hai Ki...': Manoj Muntashir Hits Back At News Channel For Criticising Adipurush Songs Amid Comparisons To Ramayana

Manoj Muntashir Slams News Channel, Defends Adipurush Songs | Instagram

Lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has often expressed regret over his involvement in Adipurush, calling the 2023 mythological epic a poorly made film. Recently, he hit back at a news channel for criticising the songs of Adipurush amid comparisons with the tracks from the upcoming film Ramayana, which have also faced criticism.

The channel reportedly stated that the backlash to Mangal Rang reminded people of the stunts in Adipurush. In response, Manoj lashed out at the channel, admitting that Adipurush was a badly made film but maintaining that its tracks remain much-loved.

Manoj Muntashir Defends Adipurush Songs Amid Ramayana Comparisons

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manoj replied to the news channel’s tweet, writing, "Badi jahilon jaisi baat ki hai desh ke swayamghoshit sarvashreshth news channel ne. Mere bhai, kaash Ramayan ke geeton mein mera wala karnaama dohraya jaata."

He added that Adipurush was a very bad film and its dialogues were even worse, but its songs are still sung by children across the country. Urging the news channel to visit Shri Ayodhya Puri, he said they would hear songs from Adipurush playing in every street and lane.

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'Na Maine Ram Ke Liye Nursery Rhymes Likhi, Na Qawwaliyaan'

Manoj admitted that he had apologised countless times to Lord Ram’s devotees for his mistakes and had also received their forgiveness. However, he urged the news channel not to question the popularity of Adipurush songs.

"Unmein shraddha, samarpan aur kavitt ki koi kami nahi thi. Na maine Ram ke liye nursery rhymes likhi, na qawwaliyaan. Aage log samajhdaar hain, jaante hain kaun kitne paani ke hai," he added.

Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.