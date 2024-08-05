Industry: Season 3 OTT Release Date- Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Industry: Season 3 OTT Release Date |

Season 3 of Industry stars Myha'la Herrold and Marisa Abela in the lead roles. It is going to premiere on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Industry: Season 3 on OTT?

Season 3 of the series will premiere on August 12, 2024 and the audience can watch it on HBO Max. The Indian audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The series revolves around a group of young graduates who work at the top investment bank in London. What happens when they involve their personal lives in their professional lives? How do they manage their career when the boundaries between friends, colleagues, and lovers get blurred?

Cast

The series cast includes Myha'la Herrold as Harper Stern, Marisha Abela as Yasim, Barry Goldberg, Kit Harington as Henry Muck, Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, Roger Barclay and Fiona Button, among others.

All About Industry Season 3

The series is produced by Konrad Kay and Mickey Down under the banner of BBC and HBO. It is created by Konrad Kay and Mickey Down. Nathan Micay has composed the music. Maya Maffioli has edited the series with Kyle Traynor, Kyle Ogden, Carly Brown, Richard Ketteridge, Sarah Louise Bates, Sam Williams, Dan Robinson and Christopher Watson.

The upcoming series is helmed by Zoe Wittock and Isabella Eklof.