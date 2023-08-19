India’s Best Dancer 3: Dream Girl 2 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Admiration For Sonali Bendre

Today, the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to captivate audiences with its enthralling ‘Dream Girl Special’. Gracing the episode will be the charismatic duo – Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, who will be promoting their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. Making it a dreamy extravaganza, the contestants will strive to impress the judges and the special guests with their awe-inspiring dance moves.

One of the highlights of the episode will be the scintillating performance by contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble. The duo will set the stage ablaze with their electrifying moves, choreographed to the iconic song Mukkala Mukabala, and will receive a huge round of applause from all.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the sets of India’s Best Dancer 3 |

Judge Geeta Kapur will complement the duo’s performance, saying, “Boogie, you are flawless when you perform solo. I couldn’t take my eyes off you. I often revisit Boogie’s performances, as there are truly astonishing aspects. Your style is executed so beautifully. And while you are an incredible performer, your choreographer, Soumya, contributes significantly to enhancing your dancing prowess.”

She adds, “The way you both complement each other is commendable. Even if there are minor imperfections, Soumya’s ability to camouflage them is truly remarkable. Soumya, you are a fantastic choreographer. It is because of this synergy that Boogie is flourishing. I was enamoured by this act and admire your artistic finesse.”

Adding to the excitement, Boogie showcased his poetic skill by dedicating a heartfelt shayari to Ananya. Impressed by this gesture, Ananya will thank Boogie. “I love his Shayari,” she states.

The magic of the evening further intensifies as Ayushmann takes a heartfelt moment to express his admiration for the beautiful Sonali Bendre. “I’m a big fan of Sonali ma’am. We both were a part of India’s Got Talent, where she graced the judge’s panel, and I hosted the show. Ever since, I’ve been smitten by Sonali ma’am. My admiration for her has only grown over time. I had even sung a song for her back then,” he gushes.

Recreating the moment once again, Ayushmann serenaded the audience with the soulful song Akeli Na Bazar Jaya Karo from the movie Major Saab (1998), dedicating it to Sonali Bendre.

