Indian Superhero Film Breaks Ground with Zero Budget Production

Left Ton Right "Bharatiya Superheroes: The Origins!", Movie Posters, Virat Vilas Pawar |

Mumbai: In a bold move, Indian author and comic book creator Virat Vilas Pawar has released a zero-budget Indian superhero film, "Bharatiya Superheroes: The Origins!". The film marks a significant milestone in the country's nascent superhero genre, introducing audiences to three Indian superheroes living ordinary lives but connected by a common thread.

Pawar's creative journey began with his novel "Heroes of Wars", a sci-fi reimagining of the epic Mahabharata, followed by another sci-fi novel, "Vidyadhara & The Universe of Magic", based on Indian gods and demons. He then went on to create 25 superhero comics. With his team, he has now brought his vision to life on the big screen, blending elements of science fiction, mythology, and superhuman abilities to create a unique and engaging universe.

Virat said, "I've always wanted to create Indian superheroes, ever since my childhood. Every time I watched Marvel and DC animated series, I felt a pang of sadness that there was no India represented. So, I thought, 'Why not create one when the time comes?' And after years, I finally got the chance to make our own Indian superhero movie - and even more amazingly, we did it on zero budget."

"In the realm of science fiction, there are numerous elements that have been explored extensively, including time travel, alien lifeforms, deities, superhumans, and advanced technologies. DC and Marvel have already delved into these topics, so it's simply a matter of thinking in a similar direction while maintaining originality. My goal is to incorporate all these elements into a cohesive universe," he added.

Pratik Jadhav, a comic book enthusiast shared, "I must say that if an Indian superhero film was released, I'd be eager to watch it. We're familiar with Indian superheroes, but they're mostly limited to our childhood comics. Characters like Chacha Chowdhary and Tinkle were our childhood heroes. Marvel has also ventured into creating Indian superheroes with Indian attire and cultural influences, such as Chakra the Invincible, which was inspired by Stan Lee's idea. We would definitely be interested in watching Indian superheroes with unique powers. Unfortunately, there are very few comic books and films featuring Indian superheroes, and once they're published, they often don't reach the right audience."

Hrishikesh, an animation artist said, "Hollywood films often draw inspiration from Indian mythology. For example, Thor's hammer is reminiscent of Lord Hanuman's Gada. It's high time that these Indian examples are brought to the forefront. With the advent of digital comics, it's now easier than ever for tech-savvy audiences, including children, to access them. Comics can cater to audiences of all ages, but what's lacking is Indian VFX. Interestingly, our Indian VFX artists are already working in Hollywood. We should focus on increasing their presence here and creating more superheroes with impressive VFX. Moreover, we're not just looking for superheroes, but also fantasy stories with engaging narratives. Our Indian artists have the capability to create something truly remarkable."