'India Has Betrayed Me...': Mandana Karimi Reveals She Plans To Leave The Country, Hopes To Shift To Iran After Ali Khamenei's Death

Mandana Karimi Plans To Leave India | Instagram

Iranian actress Mandana Karimi has been living in India for the past many years. She has been a part of a couple of movies and also participated in Bigg Boss season 9. But now the actress is planning to leave the country, and she hopes to move back to Iran after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when she was asked if she would like to go back to Iran, the actress said, "The moment they announce that this regime is gone, I will go. Anyway, my bags are packed, and I am leaving India as well. That is the plan because I feel I am breaking up with India. It is very difficult for me because I came to India when I was really young. India has given me everything: my modelling career, my acting career, the love that I got, and the friends that I have. But I feel I don't have a voice in India."

She further added, "In these past two months, I have never felt so homesick and lonely in Bombay. I have a lot of friends here, but unfortunately, I went to protests, and I was talking about Iran so openly that I lost a lot of 'so-called' friends. I feel India has betrayed me in a way. India has given me what it was supposed to give, and now it's time to move on, and hopefully I am going to move to Iran."

Mandana's Instagram is filled with videos and pictures, in which she is talking about Iran, and asking people to support and help her country.

Mandana Karimi Movies & TV Shows

Mandana is known for her performance in movies like Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and others. Apart from Bigg Boss 9, she had also participated in the reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.