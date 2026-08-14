Independence Day 2026: Lock Upp's Pamala Serena Says 'No Matter Where I Live, India Will Always Have My Heart' - Exclusive

Lock Upp's Pamala Serena Says 'No Matter Where I Live, India Will Always Have My Heart' - Exclusive |

Having spent several years away from home, living between London and Dubai, Pamala Serena says Independence Day brings back a deep sense of nostalgia and reminds her of the place she will always call home. While her professional journey, including her association with Netflix’s Desi Bling and her recent Lock Upp stint, has taken her across countries, India continues to remain close to her heart.

“Independence Day feels very different when you’ve been away from home for so many years. I have lived in London and Dubai, and while I’ve loved the experiences and the life I’ve built there, there is something about being away that makes you appreciate home and your roots so much more,” Pamala shares.

For her, August 15 is not just about the celebrations, the tricolour, or the festivities. It is also a moment to reflect on the freedom that allows people to dream, travel, explore, and build lives on their own terms.

“When you live away from your country for years, you realise that home is not just a place. It is your memories, your family, your culture, and all those little things that have shaped you. Independence Day makes me feel incredibly grateful for those roots,” she says.

Although Pamala has spent years abroad, she believes distance has only strengthened her connection with India.

“I may be living away from home, but India will always be a part of who I am. No matter where I live, India will always have my heart. Every Independence Day, I feel proud of where I come from and grateful for the freedom and opportunities that allow us to create our own journeys. No matter where life takes me, that connection will always remain.”

For Pamala, distance has only made her bond with home stronger. Years in London and Dubai may have taken her away geographically, but never emotionally. Independence Day brings back memories of home and reminds her to stay connected to her roots. And wherever her journey takes her next, her heart will always find its way back home.