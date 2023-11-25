In Da Club Rapper 50 Cent Arrives In Mumbai For Concert At DY Patil Stadium (WATCH) | Photo By Varinder Chawla

American rapper Curtis James Jackson III professionally known as 50 Cent arrived in Mumbai on Saturday as a part of The Final Lap Tour 2023 concert to be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers, a black jacket, and a cap.

Watch the video below.

The tickets for the concert start at Rs 3999 onwards and go up to Rs 14,999 per person.

Besides 50 Cent, Gully Boy fame and Mumbai’s pride DIVINE will also be seen performing his tracks. DIVINE is known for vividly portraying the pulse and energy of Mumbai's street culture through unfiltered, authentic, and intense verses. From the impactful chart-topping 'Mere Gully Mein' to his latest hit 'Baazigar,' DIVINE's music has not only captivated his dedicated fan following but has also resonated with audiences worldwide.

Also taking centre stage will be Prabh Deep, SVDP aka Shan Vincent De Paul from Toronto, and breakout rapper Yung Raja, hailed as Southeast Asia's next avant-garde hip-hop artist.

50 Cent has been a part of the music industry for nearly two decades. After recording his debut album Power of the Dollar in 2000, he was shot by nine bullets, causing the album to never see the light of day.

The tour is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his first major album Get Rich or Die Tryin which gave birth to songs like In da Club and 21 Questions. His second commercial success was from the single Candy Shop.

50 Cent has won several accolades over the years including three American Music Awards, a Grammy Award, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and four BET Awards.