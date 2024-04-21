Imran Khan Recalls Growing Up In Gurukul: 'Lived Without Electricity, Chopped Firewood...'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who is now ready to make a comeback in films, recently opened his heart up in a tell-all interview, during which he revealed that he spent a major chunk of his formative years in a 'gurukul'. He shared that he would chop firewood and grow his own food when he was only a teenager.

Imran stated that his personality cannot be bound to just his films and that he has lived a life and has had experiences way beyond the realms of showbiz. He shared that he had an unusual upbringing as he was constantly moving schools, cities and countries.

"I’ve been to a number of very unorthodox non-traditional schools. I spent some of my formative years, aged 11 to 15, in a gurukul literally without electricity. We lit kerosine lamps every night that’s how we had light. We farmed, we grew our own food, we got water from a stream, we chopped firewood. As such, I have always had the sense that life is kind of bigger," he shared.

During the same interaction, he revealed that after back to back hits in Bollywood, he had reached a point in his life where he felt his current version did not match with his reality, and that is when he decided to prioritise his mental health and mark a silent exit from showbiz.

"It is not my job to be an actor. I can be an actor if I want, I cannot be an actor if I don’t want these things. That was optional, fixing myself is not optional," he said.

After becoming a national heartthrob with films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Luck, Break Ke Baad, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and others, Imran starred in Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015, which tanked miserably at the box office. That was the actor's last film before he decided to go MIA from Bollywood, but he has now excited his fans after he confirmed his comeback.