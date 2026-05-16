'Immense Respect For Arjun Kapoor': Journalist-Turned-Actor Saurabh Dwivedi Trolled For His Acting In Saif Ali Khan Starrer Kartavya

Saurabh Dwivedi In Kartavya | YouTube

Netflix's new film Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, started streaming on the OTT platform on Friday. The Shah Rukh Khan production venture has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. It marks the acting debut of popular journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, and he has failed to impress netizens with his acting.

A netizen tweeted, "Sorry, but from watching Amrish Puri saab as a villain in movies to watching Saurabh Dwivedi as a villain with this expression and worst dialogue delivery, what a downgrade of Bollywood! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Saurabh Dwivedi, what terrible acting. Bro thinks acting is also like anchoring. Those two are characters, not guests at your show, man. Constantly smiling. No expression change. Dialogues have split-second pauses. Why would anybody cast him in a show (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Watching Saurabh Dwivedi's act in #Netflix felt like a play was happening on a fairground stage. It takes people years to learn acting, and Saurabh Dwivedi went straight ahead and shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in a film. This movie 'Kartavya' could have been even better without Saurabh Dwivedi (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Saurabh Dwivedi On His Acting Debut

On May 14, Saurabh shared a long note on Instagram and revealed how his casting happened in the film. The journalist-turned-actor wrote that it was three and a half years ago when director Pulkit messaged him and told him that he wanted to talk about a role.

He further wrote that he explained to Pulkit that he had not even played a pillar in a theatre play, but the filmmaker told him that they had seen his interviews, and from that they got the idea to cast him.

Saurabh also wrote, "It was a completely new experience. Script readings and then shooting with veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Saif Ali Khan. It was a far cry from our news world. I learned a lot from talking to them and watching them work. The journalist within me was especially thrilled to have the opportunity to see the world of cinema from within."