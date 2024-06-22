'I'm With You Right Now': Banita Sandhu Gives Cryptic Reply To Dating Question About AP Dhillon

Actress Banita Sandhu has been in the news for her personal life. She has been rumoured to be dating singer AP Dhillon, ever since the two featured in a music video 'With You'.

Their chemistry in the music video was loved by fans. However, the two have been tight-lipped and never talked about their dating life. Recently, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Banita hesitated when she was questioned about dating AP Dhillon.

Here's What Banita Stated About Dating AP Dhillon

The music video With You, which was released in 2023, sparked their dating rumours. Even Banita shared an intimate picture of the two from a hotel room when went viral on social media, confirming that they were together.

During the interview, she was asked about the rumours to which she smartly responded using her song title, “I'm with you right now”.

Then she was questioned again, 'You must be dating', to which responded, “I'm with you”

To which the interviewer said that they make a nice couple, to which Banita stated, “That's sweet. Thank you”.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, Dhillon was asked if his mates were single or dating. To which he said, “We are married to the game." Which then hinted that he is single.

Banita and AP appear in his romantic music video for the new tune With You. It depicts them experiencing private, lovely moments during a trip to Italy. The videos were filmed on each other's phones and showed them kissing, snuggling, and dancing in lovely settings.

Following the release of the music video, viewers speculated on whether or not the two were actually dating. When she went to the opening of his documentary in Mumbai, the rumours spread even further.

On the work front, Banita is a Welsh actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film October, starring Varun Dhawan.

She was also a part of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham. Recently, the actress starred in the third season of Bridgerton.