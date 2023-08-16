 'I'm the Real One’: BTS' Jungkook Playfully Exposes An Imposter On TikTok
An individual posing as Jungkook left a mischievous comment with a 'hehe' on a TikTok video showcasing CK's BTS star campaign.

Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
Renowned K-pop star and cherished member of BTS, Jungkook, recently unveiled his sharp wit on social media, shutting down a fake TikTok account that was impersonating him.

Known as the "Golden Maknae" and beloved for his multifaceted talents, Jungkook also holds the position of Calvin Klein's brand ambassador, adding to his impressive accolades.

The well-known fashion brand, Calvin Klein, introduced its latest advertising campaign, featuring none other than the K-pop sensation himself.

Having joined the brand's ambassador lineup in March, Jungkook's association with Calvin Klein has continued to capture the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Notably, he had previously participated in a campaign alongside Jennie and Kendall Jenner, adding star power to the brand's image.

BTS JUNGKOOK CALLS OUT FAKE USER

Amidst the buzz created by Calvin Klein's ad campaigns on various social media platforms, it was Jungkook's interaction on TikTok that stole the spotlight.

An individual posing as Jungkook left a mischievous comment with a 'hehe' on a TikTok video showcasing CK's BTS star campaign. In a swift and playful response, Jungkook himself engaged with the impersonator, cleverly retorting, "Hehehe (I'm the real one)."

ARMY WANTS HIM TO HAVE A VERIFIED ACCOUNT

With the emergence of Jungkook's witty comment, fans flooded the comment section with their excitement.

One fan highlighted the need for verification, stating, "See this is why we need his account to get verified."

Another supporter echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "I need him to get verified. Seriously, how has he not yet?! He's Jungkook."

The encounter also sparked empathy for the impersonator, with a third fan sharing, "Why do I feel second-hand embarrassment for the imposter hahaha and also I've seen a lot of accounts on TikTok impersonating his account."

Jungkook's recent images for Calvin Klein radiate an air of elegance, showcasing his effortless embrace of a cool denim look.

Notably, Jungkook shares the spotlight with BLACKPINK's Jennie as Calvin Klein's global brand ambassador, adding another layer of star power to the iconic luxury label.

The duo's recent captivating photoshoots for the brand have ignited a frenzy across the internet. These global K-pop icons possess immense fan bases, stoking fervent hopes for a collaborative endeavour between them.

