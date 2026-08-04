'I'm Really Sorry...': Shagun Sharma Reveals What She Told Gaurav Khanna During Their Last Conversation After 'Bullying' Allegation |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 fame Shagun Sharma's "bullying" allegation against Gaurav Khanna quickly went viral on social media. Clarifying her statement and explaining why she made those remarks about the Anupamaa actor, Shagun opened up about their conversation after the show. The actress also revealed what she told Gaurav the last time they spoke.

Addressing her bullying comment, Shagun said disagreements are bound to happen when "two strong personalities" come together on a reality show. Speaking to TOI, she explained that the differences arose because they were in a highly competitive environment, where emotions run high and situations are very different from normal life.

Shagun then recalled her last conversation with Gaurav. She said, "The last time I spoke to him, I told him, 'I'm really sorry if I upset you or said something that hurt you. That's not the kind of person I am. I was very angry during the shoot, and the journey was mentally exhausting. If I hurt you in any way, I sincerely apologise (sic).'"

In the same interview, however, Shagun maintained that Gaurav is one person she would not want to meet after the show. She said, "He (Gaurav) was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai." Explaining what she meant, the actress added, "Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most." According to Shagun, Gaurav often made remarks such as, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and "Don't do this," which she felt were "mean."

However, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress also acknowledged that people often show a different side of themselves in the reality show environment. She said she cannot say with certainty that Gaurav behaves the same way in real life, adding, "So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara hai."

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV.