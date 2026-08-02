Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 2: Tulsi Discovers Samaira's Secret Love, Samaira Meets Sid's Mother Tripti

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 2: Today's episode begins with Vaishnavi handing the keys back to Tulsi. However, Damini insists that Vaishnavi should continue handling them, following which Tulsi returns the keys to Vaishnavi. It is then revealed that Tulsi and Vaishnavi had planned the entire move together to ensure Vaishnavi officially takes charge.

Meanwhile, a prospective groom and his family visit the Virani house to meet Samaira. During the conversation, the man says he wants his future wife to stay at home while his mother takes care of the family business. Hearing this, Karan immediately rejects the alliance, stating that his daughter will live life on her own terms and not according to someone else's expectations.

Tulsi is left wondering why matchmaker Ashwini would bring such a proposal despite knowing the Virani family's values. Suspecting that something is amiss, she later overhears Samaira speaking to someone on the phone and begins connecting the dots. A flashback reveals that Samaira and Sid had already spoken to the prospective groom, asking him to say something that would compel Karan to reject the match himself.

Soon after, Tulsi overhears Samaira talking to Sid about meeting his mother that evening. Sid then introduces Samaira to his mother, Tripti. Much to Samaira's surprise, Tripti happily accepts their relationship instead of opposing it. She tells Samaira that while she has no objection to their marriage, the Virani family certainly will.

Tripti then asks Samaira if she truly loves Sid. When Samaira replies that she will marry only Sid and no one else, Tripti decides to take the proposal to the Virani house herself. Before leaving, she gifts Samaira a bracelet as shagun and promises to always stand by her side. However, once Samaira leaves, Tripti reveals her true intentions and vows to destroy the Virani family, declaring that Samaira will be her first target.

Later, at the Virani house, Karan emotionally wishes his late son Parth a happy birthday while looking at his photograph. Breaking down in tears, he wonders how he will celebrate Parth's birthday without him. Just then, his children arrive with a cake, and the family celebrates together. Watching the celebration, Tulsi is haunted by memories of the night she killed Parth.