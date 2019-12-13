'I'm not her manager': Himesh Reshammiya loses cool when asked about Ranu Mondal's diva attitude

It seems like 2019 isn't done with Ranu Mondal just yet. The viral sensation who grabbed attention, by singing to Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen number ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ on a railway platform, is riding high on the fame she has received in a short span of time. However, being in the spotlight also comes with its share of being in the headlines for the tiniest reasons.

Ranu, who headlined throughout the year with not just her voice, but also for reuniting with her long lost daughter, the fake makeup photo, and the infamous ‘touch kaise kia’ (how did you touch me) video. The clip that showed Mondal misbehaving with a fan who wanted a selfie, made headlines for her diva attitude.