"I'm alright, resting and watching TV": 'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait tests positive for Covid-19

'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

After initially testing negative for COVID-19, Kubbra has now contracted the virus.

On Friday, January 7, Kubra took to Instagram and updated fans about her diagnosis.

"Hey beautiful peeps. First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/asymptomatic Covid-19. " she wrote.

Creating awareness about the burdened testing system in India, Kubbra added, "If we were in contact, please run a home test...(so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours, else better stay indoors and take a break. You do not even realise, you're a carrier (at this stage)."

Updating about her health and giving tips to her fans, she said, "I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron"

Kubbra made her international debut with Apple TV +’s show, ‘Foundation’, based on Isaac Asimov’s famed book series of the same name. The sci-fi adventure series sees her in the role of Phara, a huntress from the planet Anacreon.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:00 PM IST