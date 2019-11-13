Ileana D’Cruz wishes to move into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

She wishes to move to a sea-facing apartment the next year. In a recent interview, she revealed that her first apartment in Mumbai overlooked the sea and her current house, being comfortable and cosy, is just a minute-long walk away from the sea but clearly, she wishes for more. She revealed that she is very grateful for all that she has in her life right now, but it is her dream to have a sea-facing house.

Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.