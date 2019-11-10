'No insecurities in the way of my work', says Ileana D'Cruz

"When it comes to my work, I am super secure. I could be working with 20 actors and I'm fine because I know I am myself and different. It's fine," she added.

The "Raid" actor considers retaining one's individuality, especially when there are other talented co-artistes, of utmost importance.

"The film industry is extremely demanding when it comes to the way you look, you being pitted against other women. But the beauty is that I am unique and I don't think there's anyone like me.

"There are lots of beautiful, smart women in the industry but they can't be me and I can't be them. I am very secure in the fact that this is me, this is who I am."

Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", her second multi-starrer comedy after "Mubarakan".

"Comedy doesn't come to mind when people think of me. After 'Mubarakan' people from the industry told me they were surprised to see me in the film and said they didn't expect me to be also good in it. It's a challenge to surprise people so I like to put myself in situations where even I don't know if I can pull it off.

"'Mubarakan' was an out-and-out Punjabi film and I am not Punjabi in the least. But I had so much fun with it. It's amazing what a little bit of belief from somebody else can do for you, because Anees ji and the writer were confident."

Bollywood comedy films often run a risk of extracting laughs by indulging in crude, sexist comedy. Ileana says, while someone will always be offended by a film, her effort is to choose "clean comedies."

"It's art at the end of the day. You're going to offend someone irrespective. Some people are just overtly touchy but our intention is never to offend or disrespect anybody.

"But I suppose unintentionally someone will get offended... Anees ji doesn't even need to go to that level to make people laugh or entertain people. He's a brilliant writer, who's just so sorted," she added.

"Pagalpanti" is scheduled to release on November 22.