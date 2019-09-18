Pulkit Samrat dating ‘Pagalpanti’ co-star Kriti Kharbanda?

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda could be the next it couple of the industry. According to a leading news daily the two have started dating since six months and they are much in love with each other. The couple had shared screen space in ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’.

According to sources they both pampers each other by taking care of each other’s liking and wishes. Source also clears that many a times Kriti sends home cooked food on the sets for Pulkit and the latter makes sure his lady love gets her favourite flowers and chocolates as she starts her day at work.

The source quoted by Mumbai Mirror said, “They have been offered some more projects together too and are presently shooting for a song for ‘Pagalpanti in Mumbai. Whenever they are shooting together, Pulkit always makes sure to send chocolates or flowers over to Kriti’s makeup room before she has turned up at work.”

It is said that long shoot schedule of ‘Pagalpanti’ in London may have cause them to fall in love with each other. “Kriti and Pulkit would hang out a lot together during the 58-day schedule of the film in London. They live in the same residential complex. She was charmed by his small but thoughtful gestures,” explained the source.

Moreover, Pulkit’s Instagram post is a proof for this!