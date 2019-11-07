Ileana D’Cruz redefines 'sexy' as she flaunts her bralette in a pink pantsuit

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is soaring temperature in the city with her glam makeover. The actress is rocking her revenge body post breakup with long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Keeping her sadness at bay, Ileana is definitely setting new fashion standards in B-town as of now.
Ileana was recently spotted during the promotions of her upcoming film Pagalpanti along with the rest of her co-stars. She channelled her boss lady vibes in a blush pink power suit paired with a bralette. Her ensemble definitely had many gawking.
Recently the actress rang in her 33rd birthday with girl pals Pooja Vijan, Hanna Stomger and Anisha Dixit. The celebration was clubbed with the Halloween night, and turned out to be fun-filled indeed. Of late, Ileana can also be seen flaunting her bikini bod on Instagram! She says she always anticipates being trolled on the internet, but has also learnt to not give a damn.
Her next release is Pagalpanti, alongside John Abraham and Anil Kapoor. However, Ileana is also keen to launch a career in music, although she has stage fright!
