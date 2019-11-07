Ileana D’Cruz redefines 'sexy' as she flaunts her bralette in a pink pantsuit

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is soaring temperature in the city with her glam makeover. The actress is rocking her revenge body post breakup with long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Keeping her sadness at bay, Ileana is definitely setting new fashion standards in B-town as of now.

Ileana was recently spotted during the promotions of her upcoming film Pagalpanti along with the rest of her co-stars. She channelled her boss lady vibes in a blush pink power suit paired with a bralette. Her ensemble definitely had many gawking.