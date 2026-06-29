Ikka Trailer: 'It Will Be Epic', 'Looks Very Promising'; Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Ikka Trailer | YouTube

Siddharth P. Malhotra's Ikka is all set to premiere on Netflix soon, and on Monday, the trailer of the film was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. The film stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles.

The trailer of Ikka is good and has some moments that will surely grab your attention. It is, of course, Sunny who steals the show in it, and the trailer will remind you of his character from Damini. After Sunny, it is Tillotama who leaves a strong mark. However, Akshaye's performance looks a bit repetitive. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Ikka Trailer

The trailer of Ikka has impressed netizens. A netizen tweeted, "Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna coming together, and it will be epic 👌👌 Netflix cooking a Great this time 👌 Good to see #SunnyDeol in Lawyer Role 💥💥 Tarikh pe Tarikh Tarikh pe Tarikh (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This is looking very promising. Sunny Deol donning black lawyer coat after long, long time. It's going to be intresting (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Cult classic Damini ke baad sunny paaji ko lawyer ke role mein dekhna just pure nostalgia feeling upar se akshay Khanna ke sath after 2 decades & dia mirza (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Sunny Deol Talks About Ikka

While talking about the film, Deol, in a statement, said, “Ikka is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character. This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I’m happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience Ikka.”

Ikka Release Date

Ikka will start streaming on Netflix on July 11, 2026. While the trailer has impressed one and all, it will be interesting to see how the film turns out to be.