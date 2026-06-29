'Damini 2 Ka Toh Kuch Hua Nahi Lekin...': Sunny Deol Opens Up About Playing Lawyer In Netflix's Ikka |

Sunny Deol's courtroom drama Damini continues to remain one of his most memorable films even after more than three decades. While there has been considerable buzz surrounding a possible sequel, Damini 2, and whether Sunny would reprise his iconic lawyer avatar, the actor has now addressed the speculation. Speaking at the trailer launch event of Netflix's Ikka, Sunny shared an update on the much-discussed sequel.

Talking about his fondness for courtroom dramas, Sunny said, "Mujhe Damini ke baad mauka nahi mila, aur jaise hi ye sab aaya (Ikka), main bahut khush tha." The actor revealed that he had long wanted to return to the genre, which made Ikka a special project for him.

Addressing the possibility of Damini 2, Sunny said, "Itni koshish kar rahe the ki Damini 2 karein, lekin Damini 2 ka to kuch hua nahi," indicating that despite several attempts, the sequel could not materialise.

The actor added that although Damini 2 did not happen, he is happy to be revisiting the courtroom genre with Ikka. Sunny also spoke about reuniting with Akshaye Khanna, saying, "Akshaye ke saath maine Border ki thi and that was the first film where we both were together. Bahut maza aaya tha," recalling their earlier collaboration in Border.

Ikka is an upcoming courtroom thriller that marks Sunny Deol's OTT debut and reunites him with Akshaye Khanna nearly three decades after Border. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film revolves around a high-stakes legal battle that explores the blurred lines between right and wrong. The Netflix original also stars Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. In Ikka, Sunny Deol plays celebrated defence lawyer Sikandar Mehra, who is forced to defend a murder accused from his past, played by Akshaye Khanna. Meanwhile, Tillotama Shome essays the role of a formidable public prosecutor, setting up an intense courtroom battle where justice, morality and personal history collide.

Ikka is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2026, and has been described as a gripping legal drama packed with moral dilemmas, intense courtroom confrontations and suspense.